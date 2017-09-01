Local By-Election Summary : August 2017

Votes Cast, Share and Change on last time

Labour 6,275 votes (41% +14% on last time) winning 6 seats (+3 seats on last time)

Conservatives 5,893 votes (38% +3% on last time) winning 5 seats (unchanged on last time)

Liberal Democrats 2,000 votes (13% +4% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 618 votes (4% -14% on last time) winning 0 seats (-2 seats on last time)

Green Party 365 votes (2% -4% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Independent candidates 263 votes (2% unchanged on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Local Independent candidates 61 votes (0% -4% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 seat on last time)

Labour lead of 382 votes (3%) on a swing of 5.5% from Con to Lab

Seats GAINED in August 2017

Conservative GAIN St. Margaret’s with St. Nicholas on King’s Lynn and West Norfolk from Labour

Labour GAIN Milton, Regis on Swale from United Kingdom Independence Party

Labour GAIN Margate Central on Thanet from United Kingdom Independence Party

Labour GAIN Marine on Worthing from Conservative

Labour GAIN North Worle on North Somerset from North Somerset First

