YouGov poll for The Sunday times finds 7 out 10 voters, and 4 out 10 Tories don't want Mrs May to fight the next general election. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 2, 2017

The YouGov poll finds 23% of all voters want Mrs May to go now, 48% want her to go before 2022, & 30% wanted to fight the next GE as leader — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 2, 2017

So Mrs May ignored Sir Lynton Crosby's advice not to hold a snap election. pic.twitter.com/OYhqhyiDKR — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 2, 2017

The Sunday Times & The Observer have stories about Mrs May facing a vote of confidence, Graham Brady's postman is going to get a hernia soon — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 2, 2017

