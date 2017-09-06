Please not the footage of Trump and peeing hookers. I DON'T WANT TO WRITE THAT ARTICLE.https://t.co/b3P5IdzMSO — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 5, 2017

The Independent along with many other outlets is reporting

A Russian politician has threatened to “hit Donald Trump with our Kompromat” on state TV. Speaking on Russia-24, Nikita Isaev, leader of the far-right New Russia Movement, said the compromising material should be released in retaliation over the closure of several Russian diplomatic compounds across the US. When asked whether Russia has such material, Mr Isaev, who is also director of the Russian Institute of Contemporary Economics, replied: “Of course we have it!” The exchanges were first translated and reported by Russian media analyst Julia Davis. Tensions between Russia and the US have been mounting in recent weeks following an order by the state department for the Russian government to vacate three diplomatic compounds. The measure came after the Kremlin forced the US to reduce its staff in Russia by more than 750 people.

So if the Russians do turn against Trump then I would assume that would be a tipping point for Republicans in both The House of Representatives and The Senate to impeach and convict Trump, thus ending his Presidency, because up to now my position is to bet on Trump not being impeached during his first term.

The compromising material has to be something that is a high crime against America, a personal indiscretion, like the reputed footage of Trump hiring several prostitutes in Moscow in 2013 to perform golden showers* in the hotel room Barack Obama previously stayed in, would be embarrassing for Trump but not an impeachable nor convictable offence in my opinion.

I’m not changing my betting position until we get further information about this comprising information.

TSE

*If you don’t know what a ‘golden shower’ is don’t google it, you’re better off not knowing.



