The UK is going to be woefully unprepared when the Zombies do rise up

Only 11% of us have made plans for the Zombie apocalypse @YouGov finds. https://t.co/Ppv9qUU1fh pic.twitter.com/2jY8FNOFJD — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 8, 2017

YouGov: Of those 11% who do have zombie plans, 45% involve holing up somewhere, 43% consider supplies, just 13% killing zombies. pic.twitter.com/bmN1vCeuDa — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 8, 2017

YouGov: Of the 45% of zombie plans that involve holing up, the largest number intend to hole up at home/a loved one's home. pic.twitter.com/mddOQWUPsR — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 8, 2017

YouGov: Fewer than half (43%) of zombie plans considered supplies – and even then planners are clearly intending to wing it pic.twitter.com/NuAyutbIxX — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 8, 2017

YouGov: And 29% of zombie plans involve relocation – mostly to remote areas like the countryside (15%) or boats/islands (8%) pic.twitter.com/SoCIFxceSm — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 8, 2017

Re the Zombie Apocalypse, my biggest problem will be trying to hide my excitement. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 8, 2017

Two YouGov Respondents said their plans involved 'Going to The Winchester' — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 8, 2017

