Earlier on this week I wrote that I wanted to back Sir Patrick McLoughlin as next out of the cabinet market, but not at 10/1, one of PB’s most astute gamblers, Richard Nabavi has flagged up to me that Betway are offering 33/1 on Sir Patrick being the next cabinet minister to resign.

Now this is market is slightly different to the marker offered by Ladbrokes, as the rules of the Betway market means the minister has to resign rather than be sacked, but given that the story in The Times suggested he wanted to resign this Betway bet will pay out.

So if you’re able to place bets with Betway, you should avail yourselves of the 33/1 they are offering.You can access this Betway market by clicking here.

TSE



