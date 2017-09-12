On this week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast, Keiran rounds up the latest political news and polling analysis from the US and the UK.

This week’s episode is a solo effort due to a last minute cancellation by a guest, so Keiran takes the reigns alone in a shorter than usual show. Following his return from the States, Keiran takes you through the latest US political news including a slight uptick in Trump’s approval rating following Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Closer to home, Keiran reviews the latest UK and Scotland polls, the fallout from this week’s vote over the EU withdrawal bill and Tory attempts to woo back young voters from Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party.

Listen to the show below

