Paddy Power have a market up on if Trump were to be impeached, what that reason would be.

I’m sitting out this market for a variety of reasons, mostly because the options in this market are so few, and doesn’t cover the ‘High crimes and misdemeanors’ scenario in Section 4 of Article II of the United States Constitution that allows for a President to be impeached.

With a Russian politician openly admitting at the weekend that ‘American intelligence missed it when Russian intelligence stole the president of the United States’ we’re in John le Carré territory, and I’m not sure which option to back in that scenario.

Other reasons for the sitting this market out is that it only applies to his first term, if he were to be impeached in the second term, you wouldn’t win, and worst of all, if there were no impeachment, Paddy Power won’t give you your money back

However if PBers can spot any value in this market, please let me know.

TSE



