Why the Labour centrists stand a better chance in Scotland – @chris__curtis looks at Scottish Labour's membership https://t.co/WJtd00qpQ2 — YouGov (@YouGov) September 13, 2017

1/ For a start, Scottish Labour members are more centrist than Labour party members in England and Wales https://t.co/WJtd00qpQ2 pic.twitter.com/hTNXaEwrQJ — YouGov (@YouGov) September 13, 2017

2/ Scottish Labour saw less of an influx of new members following the 2015 general election… https://t.co/WJtd00qpQ2 pic.twitter.com/Mg4m5XkLWI — YouGov (@YouGov) September 13, 2017

3/ …this is in part because politically engaged left wingers in Scotland had already joined the SNP https://t.co/WJtd00qpQ2 — YouGov (@YouGov) September 13, 2017

4/ As a result, the Labour party membership in Scotland is proportionally smaller than in the rest of Britain https://t.co/WJtd00qpQ2 pic.twitter.com/2pdodyYs1k — YouGov (@YouGov) September 13, 2017

Following Kezia Dugdale’s resignation as Scottish Labour Party Leader the race to succeed her has been an interesting one, with much attention focused on the Yorkshire accented former public schoolboy Richard Leonard, who is now second favourite behind Anas Sarwar.

The findings from YouGov show that Scottish Labour members are more centrists than those in the rest of Britain, and Jeremy Corbyn’s views and charms haven’t had the same effect in Scotland than in the rest of Britain, so on this basis I think the odds are right in back Mr Sarwar.

But given the unexpected six gains Corbyn oversaw in Scotland on June 8th might make Richard Leonard’s brand of Corbynism might make him attractive to Labour members in Scotland, especially as of Corbyn’s former top aides is now working on his campaign.

The Leader of the Scottish Labour Party, ex officio, has a seat on [Labour’s] ruling national executive council. The key decision-making body is currently finely-balanced between moderates and the party’s left-wing, but a victory for Mr Leonard will tip it in Mr Corbyn’s favour. So the result in Scotland will have an impact south of the border too.

Personal experience tells me you should never underestimate a former public schoolboy with a Yorkshire accent.

You can access the next Labour leadership market by clicking here and you can read about the runners and riders in this race by clicking here.

TSE



