I’ve always felt the topics of the betting markets are an indicator of how parties, governments, and leaders are doing. This market by the famously publicity shy bookmaker Paddy Power sums up the Trump Presidency, this is the sort of market I’d expect to see about Silvio Berlusconi, if a Trump Presidency was going well, we wouldn’t get a market like this.

With Russian politicians openly boasting they have compromising information on Trump and Russian intelligence stole the American Presidency I can see why Paddy Power are offering this market. From a betting viewpoint, this is one of those markets you’d wish the bookie would offer the other side of the bet as well.

If you’re tempted to back the 14/1 I’d worry how you and Paddy Power would authenticate that it was Donald Trump in the sex tape, he’d probably deny it was him in it. Sex tapes are notoriously badly lit, so if it was him making the beast with two backs you’d probably have to rely on the size of his hands to verify it was him.

And if Paddy Power go all Bill Clinton and limit what constitutes a sex tape, what most people consider sex tapes/sexual relations might not be what Paddy Power consider a sex tape/sexual relations. Backing the 14/1 could get very messy and very traumatic.

TSE



