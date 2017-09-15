It is either bye bye Boris or bye bye Theresa, or bye bye both of themSeptember 15th, 2017
Saturday's Daily TELEGRAPH: "Boris: yes, we WILL take back £350m from EU for NHS" #bbcpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/YVZyhBQJxO
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 15, 2017
Boris Johnson lays out his own, radical vision for Brexit. Impossible not to see it as a challenge to Theresa May https://t.co/XDVQZBkRpT
— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) September 15, 2017
Is Boris going to put this on the side of his leadership campaign bus? pic.twitter.com/LhaRRRhWtd
— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 15, 2017
Boris Johnson told No10 he wouldn't comment before Theresa's speech. Now he's defying her with his own red lines https://t.co/WYJOEYv0ZU
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) September 15, 2017
Yes! Here we go, here we go, here we go! £18 billion a year back.
Err
Will Boris still be in post on Monday? https://t.co/WYJOEYv0ZU
— Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) September 15, 2017
My take: "Boris Johnson has laid out an exciting, liberal future for Britain. He must challenge May" https://t.co/6BprkNJwdj via @Telegraph
— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) September 15, 2017
Pretty shameful timing by Boris, whilst Theresa May deals with a terrorist attack & terror situation raised to critical he's on manoeuvres.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 15, 2017
One or both of Boris Johnson or Theresa May will be gone by September, maybe Boris by the weekend.
— TSE (@TSEofPB) September 15, 2017
If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a leadership challenge…
— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 15, 2017