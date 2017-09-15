Westexe on Mid Devon (United Kingdom Independence Party defence)

Result: Conservative 279 (36% +6% on last time), Independent 179 (23% +4% on last time), Labour 164 (21% +9% on last time), Liberal Democrat 144 (19%, no candidate last time) No UKIP candidate this time (-28%), No Green candidate this time (-12%)

Conservative GAIN from UKIP with a majority of 100 (13%) on a notional swing of 1% from Independent to Conservative (actual swing: 17% from UKIP to Con)

Lyme Regis and Charmouth on West Dorset (Con defence)

Result: Non Party Independent 622 (52% +46%), Conservative 396 (33% -14% on last time), Labour 171 (14%, no candidate last time) No Liberal Democrat candidate this time (-27%), No Green candidate this time (-19%)

Independent GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 226 (19%) on a swing of 30% from Conservative to Independent

Bucklow, St. Martin’s on Trafford (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 1,050 (65% +2% on last time), Conservative 456 (28% unchanged on last time), United Kingdom Independence Party 65 (4%, no candidate last time), Green Party 33 (2% -7% on last time), Liberal Democrat 18 (1%, no candidate last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 594 (37%) on a swing of 1% from Conservative to Labour

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



