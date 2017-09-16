The front page of The Sunday Telegraph. Sunday Times says Gove & Boris have mended their relationship. Feels like the end game for Mrs May pic.twitter.com/R8rBnaEcYG — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 16, 2017

This is starting to feel like the end of IDS. He also went shortly after a Tory Party conference. https://t.co/IgFkK1zOhr — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 16, 2017

Infamy, infamy, they've all got in for May. https://t.co/FnekAmpL3d — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 16, 2017

TSE



