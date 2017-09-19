UK’s Brexit shuffle suggests Theresa May is very much in command https://t.co/kRXhfSMayI — FT Westminster (@ftwestminster) September 18, 2017

Theresa May tightens grip on Brexit by hiring David Davis's right hand man https://t.co/7D1ZQo7e2I — Telegraph Politics (@TelePolitics) September 18, 2017

I m told move part of May taking more control of EU negotiations as well tensions btw him and David Davis — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) September 18, 2017

hope no one reads anything into fact that David Davis has now lost his permanent secretary, special adviser & two ministers in a few months. — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 18, 2017

DExEU head of trade Antony Phillipson also leaving: https://t.co/DoK1kmuS2n — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) September 18, 2017

David Davis is paying the price for the poor state of the negotiations and 20/1 on him as next out of the cabinet looks good.

Over the past twenty-four hours it appears Mrs May is taking back control from both Boris Johnson and David Davis, the tweets above see to confirm that Mr Davis is effectively being sidelined from the Brexit negotiations.

I suspect this is an indication of how poorly he has handled them so far, for example having promised ‘the row of the summer’ over the sequencing of the talks he meekly surrendered, like the French army in 1940, on the first day of talks.

No wonder Mrs May is taking charge, I wonder if David Davis might flounce out of the cabinet, he does have a history of vanity flouncing out of the (shadow) cabinet. Paddy Power are offering 20/1 on him being first out the cabinet, I reckon that’s value, given his past form and recent events, especially when Ladbrokes are offering 16/1*.

You know you’ve hit rock bottom when you’re making Theresa May look decisive and assured, that’s how badly David Davis has sunk. No wonder ‘Boris Johnson believes Brexit negotiations will fail.’ Although I’m sure David Davis will be able to turn things around through these challenging times with the help of his current Chief of Staff, Stewart Jackson, the successor to James Chapman.

TSE

*Note the Paddy Power terms are slightly different to the terms Ladbrokes are offering, Paddy Power say ‘This market will be settled when the person no longer has a position in cabinet. Reshuffles do Not count. Dead heat if more than one leave on the same day.’



