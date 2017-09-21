Westminster voting intention: LAB: 44% (+2)

CON: 40% (-1)

LDEM: 9% (-)

UKIP: 2% (-1)

GRN: 1% (-1) via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep

Chgs. w July — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

% of public who find [X] to be a capable leader: T. May: 45% (-23)

J. Corbyn: 38% (+14) via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep

Chgs. w/ Sep 2016 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

% of public who find [X] to be of sound judgement: T. May: 36% (-20)

J. Corbyn: 40% (+10) via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep

Chgs. w/ Sep 2016 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

% of public who find [X] to be out of touch: T. May: 66% (+23)

J. Corbyn: 32% (-12) via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep

Chgs. w/ Sep 2016 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017

If Mrs May loved her country and party she’d go now, by staying she’s making Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister inevitable. The last time I saw a Prime Minister’s rating collapse like this was with Gordon Brown, Labour haven’t been in power since.

Things can only get better for Labour whilst Mrs May remains Prime Minister, to paraphrase the only Tory to win a majority in the last quarter of a century, for heaven’s sake woman, go!

TSE



