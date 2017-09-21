Every day Mrs May remains PM she’s buying the Tories at least one week in opposition.September 21st, 2017
Westminster voting intention:
LAB: 44% (+2)
CON: 40% (-1)
LDEM: 9% (-)
UKIP: 2% (-1)
GRN: 1% (-1)
via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep
Chgs. w July
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017
% of public who find [X] to be a capable leader:
T. May: 45% (-23)
J. Corbyn: 38% (+14)
via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep
Chgs. w/ Sep 2016
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017
% of public who find [X] to be of sound judgement:
T. May: 36% (-20)
J. Corbyn: 40% (+10)
via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep
Chgs. w/ Sep 2016
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017
% of public who find [X] to be out of touch:
T. May: 66% (+23)
J. Corbyn: 32% (-12)
via @IpsosMORI, 15 – 18 Sep
Chgs. w/ Sep 2016
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 21, 2017
If Mrs May loved her country and party she’d go now, by staying she’s making Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister inevitable. The last time I saw a Prime Minister’s rating collapse like this was with Gordon Brown, Labour haven’t been in power since.
Things can only get better for Labour whilst Mrs May remains Prime Minister, to paraphrase the only Tory to win a majority in the last quarter of a century, for heaven’s sake woman, go!