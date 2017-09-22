Summary – We will pay an unspecified amount for a two year transition period and bespoke trade deal. — Jason Farrell (@JasonFarrellSky) September 22, 2017

Not clear that TM will have blown away the stumbling blocks with this speech. Overall tone is appeal to EU Leaders to see UK as a partner — Jason Farrell (@JasonFarrellSky) September 22, 2017

Four months ago May was outside No 10 accusing the EU of rigging our election. How times have changed… — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) September 22, 2017

May talked about the chance of "weakened" security sharing without a trade deal in her article 50 letter – she has moved on from this. — Jason Farrell (@JasonFarrellSky) September 22, 2017

Amazing how Treasury has moved the debate in relatively short time – 2-year stand still transition, on top of 2-year A50 talks, now official — Michael Savage (@michaelsavage) September 22, 2017

Neither side of the Cabinet battle won today. But suspect Boris happier than Hammond. May set out v clearly problems with an EEA- approach — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) September 22, 2017

Brexit delayed. May calls for two year transition in which the UK stays in single market in all but name — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) September 22, 2017

So much waffle in this speech, it should have been delivered in Belgium not Florence — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) September 22, 2017

My hot take on PM's speech, UK can't do Brexit in 2 years, we need 4 years, Farage will be screaming betrayal. Oh dear, how sad, never mind. — TSE (@TSEofPB) September 22, 2017

TSE



