EXC: In small hours of election morning Phil Hammond texted Boris to say he would back him for leader — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 23, 2017

Hammond said he would back Boris to run a triumvirate with himself and David Davis to replace Theresa May on election night — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 23, 2017

Hammond leadership plan to replace May: he would run economy, DD would run Brexit, Boris would "run the shop" as front man. See Sunday Times — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 23, 2017

Roman style triumvirate plan. Boris = Julius Caesar, SAS man DD = military man Pompey. Hammond = money bags Crassus — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 23, 2017

Sunday Times: After Grenfell disaster plot began against May. Chief plotter says he discussed it with David Davis — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 23, 2017

Sunday Times: MP drawing up list of rebels to oust May says Davis allies fed him names and DD took a month before calling off the dogs — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) September 23, 2017

Hammond’s plan to make Boris PM days after the general election failed because David Davis wanted to be PM.

Tim Shipman of The Sunday Times has published the first excerpts of his new book, which covers the last 15 months or so of UK politics including the general election and the aftermath of Mrs May’s appalling campaign which saw her lose David Cameron’s majority, as we can see from the tweet

One of the most fascinating bits from the first excerpt of the book is the tweets above, Philip Hammond was going to help Boris Johnson become Prime Minister in the early hours of June 9th.

Like many others I have Michael Govesque doubts about Boris Johnson as Tory Leader/Prime Minister, so anyone who tries to make Boris Prime Minister goes down in my estimation and makes me dubious about the political nous of said people. Additionally anyone making that analogy about the First Triumvirate should know it did not end well for Caesar, Pompey, nor Crassus.

The Sunday Times last night also reported

Rebel leaders claimed last night that up to 50 Conservative MPs now want May to resign, more than the 48 who would be needed to force a vote of no confidence in her leadership.

So this does make me think we’re only one bad mistake, or something Brexit related which annoys either the hard core Leavers or those on the opposite viewpoint, from a vote of confidence being triggered in Mrs May, which makes betting on Mrs May’s exit date even more challenging.

TSE

PS – It is definitely worth reading the whole of Tim Shipman’s twitter account from last night for more excerpts from his book.



