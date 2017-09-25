Things have barely moved since June 8th

Opinium – Leader Approval ratings

From the David Cowling leader rating compilation. Opinium which asks on leader approval pic.twitter.com/H4eVHOc691 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 25, 2017

Ipsos-MORI – Leader Satisfaction Ratings

David Cowling has just produced some interesting tables plotting party leader ratings change over 6 months. Ipsos-MORI Satisfaction pic.twitter.com/C4VJwXcoM4 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 25, 2017

The former BBC Political Research chief, David Cowling, has produced the above tables so we can track how leader ratings have moved over the past six months. These are important because historically they have a good record on pointing to electoral outcomes. The GE2015 outcome would have been less of a shock if we’d tracked EdM’s personal numbers rather than the voting intention polls.

The mainstays of leader ratings, the pollsters that do it at least once a month are Opinium and Ipsos-MORI. The two ask a different question but the broad picture is the same on Corbyn. He’s slipped back from his post-general election high.

Meanwhile Mrs. May is making something of a recovery though her position is miles away from the 20% plus net positives that she enjoyed in the weeks after declaring her intention of holding an election.

It used to be that parties got polling boosts in the surveys immediately after their conferences. Whether that will hold good this tie we’ll have to see.

Mike Smithson

