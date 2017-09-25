Last week, a couple of days before the end of my holiday, we had the sad news that ones of PB’s leading posters almost since the site started, Mark Senior, has died.

Over nearly a decade and a half he became a key part of the site’s unique commenting community and although I never met him I am sure that others feel like I do that we know him from our interactions over such a long period.

I’ve not been able to find a picture of Mark but we do know that he was an assiduous follower of local elections, polling and a was regular contributor to this and other sites. His knowledge and memory in these area was quite extraordinary and he would never shy away from fights. He was also a very strong supporter of the Lib Dems as those who have followed discussions of PB will have been very much aware and why I have illustrated this with an appropriate picture.

If anyone knows more about Mark or has a picture it would be great to hear from them.

In 2005 Mark won one of the first PB competitions predicting a by-election outcome and two years later was elected LD poster of the year.

This was his last post here on August 17th 2017:

I am able to ascertain that his last visit to PB was on September 1st.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

Mike Smithson

