Lots of talk at the LAB conference today of a second Brexit referendum. This comes amidst new GQRR polling that suggests more support for the idea including 70% of LAB voters.

The chart above, based on the latest Opinium data, shows the splits by party support if such a move was to take place.

Essentially the country remains totally split on the issue and no doubt this will figure strongly in Manchester next week at the Tory conference.

What I can’t work out is how such a vote would come about. Maybe the Lords will try to insert an amendment when the Brexit bill is going through the upper house.

Another big unknown is whether TMay will escape the party conference and the weeks afterwards unscathed. There are rumblings but who knows?

Mike Smithson

