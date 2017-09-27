On this week’s PB / Polling Matters podcast, Keiran is joined by Dr Roland Kappe of UCL to discuss the recent German election results and what happens next.

Keiran and Roland look at the results that stood out, why the AfD did so well (and whether comparisons with UKIP are valid) plus what form of coalition Angela Merkel could form and why the German election result might be bad for Brexit negotiations.

Elsewhere on the show, Keiran reviews the latest polls and gives his snap reaction to Corbyn’s conference speech on Wednesday.

Follow this week’s guests:

@rolandkappe

@keiranpedley

