Good YouGov infographic from its CON members' poll for the Times. The top 3 in head to heads pic.twitter.com/D5LTJKPhxG — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2017

CON members’ take grim view of party’s GE17 campaign

By 88% to 10% CON members in YouGov Times poll think that party campaign was badly run — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2017

Tory members’ complacent of JC’s chance of becoming PM

YouGov/Times CON member's poll

Chance of Corbyn becoming PM

Likely 12%

Unlikely 82% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2017

Mike Smithson

