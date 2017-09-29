« New YouGov CON members poll finds fewer than a third wanting TMay to carry on till the General Election
h1

In head-to-heads Johnson comfortably beats main contenders in latest YouGov CON members’ poll

September 29th, 2017

CON members’ take grim view of party’s GE17 campaign

Tory members’ complacent of JC’s chance of becoming PM

Mike Smithson


Comments by