In head-to-heads Johnson comfortably beats main contenders in latest YouGov CON members’ pollSeptember 29th, 2017
Good YouGov infographic from its CON members' poll for the Times. The top 3 in head to heads pic.twitter.com/D5LTJKPhxG
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2017
CON members’ take grim view of party’s GE17 campaign
By 88% to 10% CON members in YouGov Times poll think that party campaign was badly run
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2017
Tory members’ complacent of JC’s chance of becoming PM
YouGov/Times CON member's poll
Chance of Corbyn becoming PM
Likely 12%
Unlikely 82%
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) September 29, 2017