Several pollsters are tracking how the public is viewing the Brexit negotiations and the latest, from ORB shows a sharp net decline in approval.

Given the importance of this single job to the TMay minority government it is a polling tracker that we need to keep a close eye on.

Things are not helped at the moment by the apparent divide caused by the Foreign Secretary appearing to have a different view from the government.

One factor is that Labour’s is still managing to get away with its carefully contrived ambivalence on the issue. How long that will last is hard to say.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



