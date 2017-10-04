TMay struggles on in spite of a bad cough and having to deal with a hecklerOctober 4th, 2017
TMay keeping going in spite of her cough pic.twitter.com/Eo6aJTDMZt
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 4, 2017
Amber Rudd telling Boris Johnson to stand for May pic.twitter.com/VGYeb5CroR
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 4, 2017
The heckler who interpreted TMay's speech pic.twitter.com/x3dh9WhQvK
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 4, 2017
Very few young people in the audience pic.twitter.com/oEhWFpM6mt
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 4, 2017
Front cover of the latest Private Eye pic.twitter.com/etXaxBGsY9
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 4, 2017
Say what you like about Theresa May, but she is being remarkably stoic here. The hall is absolutely desperate to help her through this
— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) October 4, 2017