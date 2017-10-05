This is now all about her survival

Once the prime minister had decided to try to battle on during the weekend after the election the speech at the end of the Conservative conference four months on was always going to be the biggest challenge.

Alas events conspired to make it something of a disaster as the headlines in today’s papers reflect. The question now is whether she is going to continue to struggle on or will she decide to call it a day?

She is very much in the hands of the party’s MPs and what the mood is amongst them when they return to Westminster next week.

You can get about 3/1 her going this year which I think is about right. The price hasn’t moved that much since the speech.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial.

My view is that that it won’t get as far as a confidence motion. If she decides to go she will want to do it on her own terms.

Maybe she and Phillip ought to spend the weekend walking in Snowdonia?

Mike Smithson

