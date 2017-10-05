September 2017 Monthly Summary

Labour 18,824 votes (36.73% +8.66% on last time) winning 13 seats (+2 seats on last time)

Conservatives 14,074 votes (27.46% -4.34% on last time) winning 10 seats (-7 seats on last time)

Liberal Democrats 5,041 votes (9.84% +1.53% on last time) winning 3 seats (+1 seat on last time)

Green Party 4,420 votes (8.62% +0.31% on last time) winning 2 seats (+2 seats on last time)

Scottish National Party 3,345 votes (6.53% +3.23% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Independent candidates 3,132 votes (6.11% +0.39% on last time) winning 3 seats (+2 seats on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 1,156 votes (2.26% -10.75% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 on last time)

Other Party candidates 983 votes (1.92% +0.44% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Local Independent candidates 278 votes (0.54% +0.54% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time)

Labour lead of 4,750 votes (9.27%) on a swing of 6.5% from Con to Lab

Conference Index

Liberal Democrats (September 21st 2017): +9.59% on last time

Labour (September 28th 2017): +8.52% on last time

Third Quarter Summary (June 22nd – September 28th 2017)

Labour 40,820 votes (37.86% +9.70% on last time) winning 31 seats (+8 on last time) from 67 candidates (+5 on last time)

Conservatives 31,144 votes (28.88% -1.88% on last time) winning 27 seats (-6 on last time) from 69 candidates (unchanged on last time)

Liberal Democrats 12,557 votes (11.65% +1.35% on last time) winning 6 seats (-1 on last time) from 56 candidates (+17 on last time)

Green Party 8,223 votes (7.63% +0.35% on last time) winning 2 seats (+2 on last time) from 37 candidates (+1 on last time)

Independent candidates 6,443 votes (5.98% +0.64% on last time) winning 5 seats (unchanged on last time) from a minimum of 20 candidates

Scottish National Party 4,240 votes (3.93% +2.15% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time) from 4 candidates (unchanged on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 1,931 votes (1.79% -11.01% from last time) winning 0 seats (-3 on last time) from 24 candidates (-22 on last time)

Local Independent candidates 1,302 votes (1.21% -1.43% on last time) winning 1 seat (unchanged on last time) from a minimum of 9 candidates

Plaid Cymru 101 votes (0.09% +0.09% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time) from 1 candidate (+1 on last time)

Other Party candidates 1,065 votes (0.99% +0.10% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged on last time) from a minimum of 6 candidates

Labour lead of 9,676 votes (8.98%) on a swing of 5.79% from Con to Lab

Estimated House of Commons (UNS Forecast):

Lab 333, Con 254, SNP 25, Lib Dems 15, Plaid 3, Green 1, Speaker 1, NI Parties 18 (Lab majority of 16)



