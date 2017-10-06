Mash Barn on Adur (UKIP defence)

Result: Labour 490 (49% +25% on last time), Conservative 384 (39% +17% on last time), Liberal Democrat 89 (9% -14% on last time), Green Party 31 (3%, no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -41%)

Labour GAIN from UKIP with a majority of 106 (10%) on a swing of 4% from Conservative to Labour

Borehamwood, Kenilworth on Hertsmere (Con defence)

Result: Labour 383 (38% -9% on last time), Conservative 341 (34% -19% on last time), Liberal Democrat 144 (14%, no candidate last time), Independent 91 (9%, no candidate last time), UKIP 54 (5%, no candidate last time)

Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 42 (4%) on a swing of 5% from Conservative to Labour

Burnham, Lent Rise and Taplow on South Buckinghamshire (Con defence)

Result: Conservative 699 (66% +14% on last time), Labour 166 (16% unchanged on last time), Liberal Democrat 136 (13%, no candidate last time), Green Party 60 (6% -7% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -18%), (No Independent candidate this time -10%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 533 (50%) on a swing of 7% from Labour to Conservative

Stoneleigh and Cubbington on Warwick (Con defence)

Result: Conservative 502 (53% +13% on last time), Labour 311 (33% +16% on last time), Liberal Democrat 113 (12%, no candidate last time), Green Party 29 (3% -10% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -30%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 191 (20%) on a swing of 1.5% from Conservative to Labour

Burbage, Sketchley and Stretton on Hinckley and Bosworth (Con defence)

Result: Conservative 822 (39% -5% on last time), Liberal Democrat 785 (37% +8% on last time), Labour 321 (15% +2% on last time), UKIP 120 (6% -8% on last time), Independent 57 (3%, no candidate last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 37 (2%) on a swing of 6.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Crewe East on Cheshire East (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 1,174 (61% +15% on last time), Conservative 542 (28% +6% on last time), UKIP 158 (8% -15% on last time), Green Party 59 (3% -6% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 632 (33%) on a swing of 4.5% from Conservative to Labour

Claremont on Salford (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 718 (47% +2% on last time), Conservative 447 (29% +9% on last time), Independent 171 (11% no candidate last time), Liberal Democrat 162 (10% +4% on last time), Green Party 46 (3% -3% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -22%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 271 (18%) on a swing of 3.5% from Labour to Conservative

St. Germain’s on Redcar and Cleveland (Lib Dem defence)

Result: Liberal Democrat 661 (38% +8% on last time), Labour 368 (21% +1% on last time), Independent 261 (15%), Independent 225 (13%), Conservative 174 (10% -3% on last time), Green Party 31 (2% -10% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -16%)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 293 (17%) on a swing of 3.5% from Labour to Liberal Democrat

Party Conference Index Update

Liberal Democrats: +9.59%, Labour: +8.52%, Conservatives: +3.39%, UKIP: -13.12% (in all seats) -12% (in contested seats)

Scottish National Party conference October 8th – 10th 2017, Plaid Cymru conference October 20th – 21st 2017



