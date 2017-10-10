Good questioning of TMay by @IainDale getting TMay to refuse 3 times to say she'd vote for Brexit.https://t.co/5DH4ZqO2lb — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 10, 2017

If you have not had chance to watch Iain Dale’s interview tonight then it is worth looking at. The beleaguered PM doesn’t do many interviews as long as this one and Iain, a former CON PPC, did not give the PM a easy time.

The news part of the session which will be remembered was her refusal on three occasions to say how she’d vote if there was a new Brexit referendum. It will be interesting to watch how that goes down with the hard Brexiteers in the party and on whose votes she might have to rely on if there is a confidence motion.

The big question that will hang over her is whether there is going to be a confidence move. If one happens it will become quickly and be resolved quickly.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



