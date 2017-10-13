Inverurie and District on Aberdeenshire (Con defence)

Result of first preference votes: Conservative 1,672 (49% +13% on last time), Scottish National Party 1,146 (33% +5% on last time), Liberal Democrat 295 (9% -3% on last time), Labour 276 (8% +4% on last time), Green Party 56 (2%, no candidate last time) (No Independent candidate this time -20%)

Conservative lead of 526 (16%) on a swing of 4% from SNP to Con

Conservative HOLD elected on the fourth count

Rossal on Wyre (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 610 (50% +11% on last time), Conservative 427 (35% +5% on last time), Independent 180 (15% +7% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -24%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 183 (15%) on a swing of 3% from Con to Lab

Chapelford and Old Hall on Warrington (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 957 (55% +10% on last time), Conservative 353 (20% +2% on last time), Liberal Democrat 312 (18% -3% on last time), UKIP 86 (5% -5% on last time), Green Party 43 (2% -4% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 604 (35%) on a swing of 4% from Con to Lab

Stanley and Outwood East on Wakefield (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 1,353 (51% +2% on last time), Conservative 847 (32% +7% on last time), Liberal Democrat 165 (6% +2% on last time), Yorkshire Party 153 (6% +5% on last time), UKIP 136 (5% -17% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 506 (19%) on a swing of 2.5% from Lab to Con

Beigton on Sheffield (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 1,640 (49% +6% on last time), Liberal Democrat 899 (27% +21% on last time), Conservative 552 (16% -1% on last time), UKIP 212 (6% -19% on last time), Green Party 74 (2% -3% on last time) (No Others candidate this time -3%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 741 (22%) on a swing of 7.5% from Lab to Lib Dem

Hucknall North on Ashfield (Con defence)

Result: Ahfield Independents 1,329 (51% +38% on last time), Labour 629 (24% -7% on last time), Conservative 532 (20% -11% on last time), UKIP 66 (3% -15% on last time), Liberal Democrat 46 (2%, no candidate last time) (No Green Party candidate this time -7%)

Ashfield Independent GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 700 (27%) on a swing of 22.5% from Lab to Ashfield Independents (24.5% from Con to Ashfield Independents)

Bolehall on Tamworth (Lab defence)

Result: Labour 643 (53% +14% on last time), Conservative 561 (47% +12% on last time) (No UKIP candiate this time -21%, No Green Party candidate this time -5%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 82 (6%) on a swing of 1% from Con to Lab

Oxhey Hall and Hayling on Three Rivers (Con defence)

Result: Liberal Democrat 672 (41% +13% on last time), Conservative 461 (28% +2% on last time), Labour 428 (26% +3% on last time), UKIP 35 (2% -21% on last time), Green Party 31 (2%, no candidate last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 211 (13%) on a swing of 5.5% from Con to Lib Dem

Party Conference Index Scores

Liberal Democrats (+9.59%),

Labour (+8.52%),

Scottish National Party (+4.28%)

Green Party (+3.41%),

Conservative (+3.39%),

United Kingdom Independence Party (-13.12%),

Plaid Cymru (conference yet to be held)



