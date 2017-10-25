Ipsos MORI has Tweeted the above chart this afternoon which is based on polling carried out a year ago.

Given that we know that little has changed in the overall view of Brexit then the assumption surely is that these figures stand the test of time.

The priority of leavers was the capacity of Britain to make its own laws while Remainers were most concerned about the imapct on the economy which we’ve seen with Brexit devaluation of the pound.

Immigration is clearly high on the list for Leavers and nothing like as important to Remainers.

The polling tells us little more than we could have assumed but it is good to have things quantified as the Brexit deadline gets closer.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



