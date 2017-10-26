Fox News has the Democrats leading by 15 points for 2018 mid-terms Trump's first big electoral test https://t.co/H2f1GtXdbJ — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) October 26, 2017

By far the biggest elections next year look set be the US midterms in November when Donald Trump will face his first major electoral test.

Currently his Republican Party has majorities in both the Senate and the House and his ability to act could be impeded if one or both of these are lost.

New polling for Fox News finds generic Democrats have a lead of 15 points over the Republicans 50 to 35. A year ago the Democrats and Republicans were tied on 45 points each.

The Fox survey Democratic party lead is the second highest there’s been from any pollster. Earlier in the month CNN had a 16 point margin.

Other recent polls such as YouGov have it much closer with the lead at 7 points.

So far there are betting markets on both the Senate and the House on Betfair but almost no liquidity yet. That will change.

