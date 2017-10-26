“TEN COMMANDMENTS” poll finds LD voters most relaxed about murder with Leavers least concerned about lyingOctober 26th, 2017
It’s YouGov’s cross-breaks which caught my attention
That’s all fine but dataset from YouGov, helpfully, includes party and Brexit cross-breaks so we can see if there are any particular distinctions for different parts of the electorate.
Although the sub-sample size for the LDs is small the fact that they are strikingly out of line on murder and and stealing to be worth highlighting.
The same goes for Leave voters who seemed more relaxed about adultery and telling lies.
Have fun examining the cross-breaks for yourselves.