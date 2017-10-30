

The political day in the UK has been dominated by the Westminster harassment allegations and the spreadsheet listing the names of MPs, including ministers, said to have committed inappropriate behaviour.

Whether this has driven the changes in the next CON leader betting I don’t know. The chart based on Betfair last trades at 2100 GMT is above.

The trend has been moving away from the ex-mayor since the election when he stood as a 30% chance.

The problem with this market, of course, is that it could be years before there’s a vacancy. When will TMay decide to call it a day or be pushed? That’s very hard to say.

Mike Smithson

