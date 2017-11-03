Aldwick West on Arun (Con defence)

Result: Con 480 (35% -17% on last time), Lab 112 (8%, no candidate last time), Lib Dem 719 (53% +35% on last time), Green 54 (4%, no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -30%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 239 (18%) on a swing of 26% from Con to Lib Dem

Beaconsfield on Buckinghamshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,298 (81% +11% on last time), Lib Dem 299 (19% +3% on last time) (No Lab candidate this time -7%, No UKIP candidate this time -7%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 999 (62%) on a swing of 4% from Lib Dem to Con

Beaconsfield North on South Buckinghamshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 441 (76% -10% on last time), Lib Dem 136 (24%, no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -14%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 305 (52%) on a notional swing of 17% from Con to Lib Dem (2% swing from UKIP to Con)

Braunton East on North Devon (Con defence)

Result: Con 225 (18% -18% on last time), Lab 165 (13% +6% on last time), Lib Dem 459 (37% +3% on last time), Green 387 (31% +10% on last time) (No Other candidate this time -2%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 72 (6%) on a swing of 3.5% from Lib Dem to Green (10.5% from Con to Lib Dem)

Duke’s on Sefton (Con defence)

Result: Con 790 (26% -10% on last time), Lab 417 (14% -2% on last time), Lib Dem 1,680 (56% +28% on last time), UKIP 69 (2% -14% on last time), Green 45 (1% -4% on last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 890 (30%) on a swing of 19% from Con to Lib Dem

Ergemont North on Copeland (Lab defence)

Result: Con 321 (48% +23% on last time), Lab 354 (52% +9% on last time) (No Green candidate this time -8%, No Independent candidate this time -24%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 33 (4%) on a swing of 7% from Lab to Con

Harry Hayfield



