The Westminster harassment allegations have led to a shake up in the Betfair exchange next CON leader betting with several new names coming in including Andrea Leadsom, new Defence Sec Gavin Williamson and Tom Tugendhat.

Although Davis is still in the favourite slot at 13% he is nothing like as strong a favourite as he was. Rees-Mogg continues to be favoured while BoJo is now in third place.

What makes this market more interesting is that the mood amongst CON MPs appears to have edged a touch away from TMay with considerable opposition to her choice of Williamson, who has never spoken from the Commons front bench, as Fallon’s successor at defence.

Now we await the Sunday papers. Will they change anything?

