Bojo, Fox and Davis simply don’t inspire confidence

It’s been a pretty dreadful 24 hours for what we describe as the “Government”. On top of the stresses caused by the abuse scandal we now have what seems like a massive cock-up by the the Foreign Secretary and the Patel meetings in Israel.

Liam Fox, the Cameron’s Defence Sec until he got fired, is hardly inspiring in his international trade role a function that would appear vital in the post-Brexit world. His Today programme interview this morning was cringe-making.

Now we have the latest monthly Brexit trackers from ORB that suggest that voters are taking a very gloomy of the Brexit process and potential outcome.

Each of the firm’s measures as the trend charts show is bad for the government.

To my mind a lot of the Government’s problems here stem from the lack of confidence in the people TMay appointed when she got the job. Surely we’ve reached a point where the time is up for the ex-Mayor and Patel should have been sacked.

Mike Smithson

