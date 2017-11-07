« Westminster watershed. The sex abuse scandal could lead to far reaching change.
h1

To add to TMay’s gloom the latest ORB Brexit trackers don’t look good for her or the government

November 7th, 2017

Bojo, Fox and Davis simply don’t inspire confidence

It’s been a pretty dreadful 24 hours for what we describe as the “Government”. On top of the stresses caused by the abuse scandal we now have what seems like a massive cock-up by the the Foreign Secretary and the Patel meetings in Israel.

Liam Fox, the Cameron’s Defence Sec until he got fired, is hardly inspiring in his international trade role a function that would appear vital in the post-Brexit world. His Today programme interview this morning was cringe-making.

Now we have the latest monthly Brexit trackers from ORB that suggest that voters are taking a very gloomy of the Brexit process and potential outcome.

Each of the firm’s measures as the trend charts show is bad for the government.

To my mind a lot of the Government’s problems here stem from the lack of confidence in the people TMay appointed when she got the job. Surely we’ve reached a point where the time is up for the ex-Mayor and Patel should have been sacked.

Mike Smithson


Comments by