Peter Brookes on Boris Johnson gaffe that could see Briton jailed for longer in Iran – political cartoon gallery in Putney pic.twitter.com/eMHbYvRIuw — Political Cartoon (@Cartoon4sale) November 7, 2017

Punters abandon the ex-mayor on TMay successor market

The story of BoJo’s unguarded comments on the Brit being held in Iran has been dominating news bulletins for the past couple of days. That the woman could face five more years in jail because of what the Foreign Secretary said wrongly about what she was doing in the country is going to be remembered for a long time to come.

It puts the spotlight on his greatest weakness – not reading his brief – and not appreciating what he should have told the Commons. Johnson doesn’t do contrition which he really needed to do this afternoon.

Inevitably punters can come to their own conclusions.

Back in June, after the general election, Johnson was a 30% chance on Betfair of becoming next CON leader. Only three days ago he was still favourite. Now the betting looks like this:-

Rees-Mogg 13% chance

DDavis 13% chance

Rudd 10%

Johnson 8%

Davidson 6%

Leadson 6%

Williamson 4%

Tugendhadt 4%

Rabb 3%

Gove 3%

Mike Smithson

