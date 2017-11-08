With Priti Patel flying in from Kenya her situation and the government’s gets more complicatedNovember 8th, 2017
The Patel saga is getting murkier. Exclusive in Jewish Chronicle: No 10 knew about Patel meetings https://t.co/gDQhL2Q1RR
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 8, 2017
Statement from Number 10 re JC story. Priti Patel still due to see PM when she gets off a plane from Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/DCGxklDjde
— Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) November 8, 2017
Very odd. Burt met Israeli Govt people on 22 August. According to @stephenpollard the notes of that meeting referred to Patel having had successful meeting with Netanyahu "earlier". Yet in Commons yesterday Burt said FCO didn't know of Patel-Netanyahu meeting til 24 August
— Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) November 8, 2017
Now Ladbrokes are taking bets on who'll replace Patel pic.twitter.com/g6K7sLbWZf
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 8, 2017