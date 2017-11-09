Theresa’s Balliol boys look the most vulnerable

These are indeed turbulent times at Westminster with two Cabinet exits in the space of a week. Now Hill’s have opened a market on not WHO will be the next to go but WHEN. These are the options and odds:

When Will Next Cabinet Minister Resign (Full Cabinet Members only)

2/1 November

5/2 December

8/1 January

10/1 February

12/1 March

6/4 April or later

Clearly there are two who have featured prominently in the media for different reasons – Damian Green and Boris Johnson. Both were at the same Oxford college, Balliol, though not at the same time.

The former strongly denies the allegations that have been made against him which are currently being investigated. The latter, of course, has been the subject of much criticism because of his comments about the British woman being held in jail in Iran.

My guess is that TMay doesn’t want either of them to quit. A Boris departure could stimulate a leadership challenge while Damian Green is very much the key member of her cabinet team and has been a close friend since they were both at Oxford.

It could, of course, be Theresa herself who is the next to go.

These are very difficult to forecast as is the timing.

Mike Smithson

