Limestone Peak on High Peak (Con defence)

Result: Con 261 (54% +4% on last time), Lab 133 (27% unchanged on last time), Lib Dem 58 (12% no candidate last time), Green 34 (7% no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -23%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 128 (27%) on a swing of 2% from Labour to Conservative

Buckley, Bistre West on Flintshire (Lab defence)

Result: Con 59 (8% no candidate last time), Lab 398 (54% +5% on last time), Lib Dem 85 (12% -23% on last time), Ind 110 (15%), Ind 86 (12%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 288 (39%) on a notional swing of 5% from Labour to Independent

(Total Independent vote: 196 (27% +9% on last time)

Swing: 2% from Labour to Independent

Stubbington on Fareham (UKIP defence, defected to Con)

Result: Con 796 (36% +6% on last time), Lab 76 (4% unchanged on last time), Lib Dem 1,185 (55% +32% on last time), UKIP 117 (5% -38% on last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from United Kingdom Independence Party with a majority of 389 (19%) on a notional swing of 13% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat (Actual swing: 35% from UKIP to Lib Dem)

Gospel Oak on Camden (Lab defence)

Result: Con 303 (15% -3% on last time), Lab 1,144 (58% (+11% on last time), Lib Dem 510 (26% +19% on last time), Others 31 (2% -1% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -10%, No Green candidate this time -15%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 634 (32%) on a swing of 4% from Labour to Liberal Democrat (7% from Con to Lab)

Thamesfield on Wandsworth (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,910 (49% unchanged on last time), Lab 1,101 (28% +10% on last time), Lib Dem 619 (16% +5% on last time), Green 275 (7% -9% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -6%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 809 (21%) on a swing of 5% from Conservative to Labour



