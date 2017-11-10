YouGov/Times carried out Tues/Wed

CON 40%=

LAB 43%+1

LD 6%-2

YouGov Times poll “best PM” ratings

TMay 34%+1

Corbyn 31%-2

DK 35%

YouGov Times poll – should TMay stand down?

Should 32% -6

Should not 42%+3

Changes on month ago

44% tell YouGov Times poll that TMay should sack Boris against 26% saying she should keep him. Rest of sample don’t know

With Mrs. May having to say goodbye to two of her 22 cabinet ministers in less than a week you’d have thought that Labour and Corbyn would have seen an increase in their position in the polls.

Well this morning sees the first published poll of the month with fieldwork carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday and the numbers are nothing like as bad as the Tories must have feared and nothing like as good as LAB must have hoped.

Sure on voting intention LAB sees a minuscule within margin of error one point uplift but on “best PM” TMay extends her lead.

Labour’s failure to capitalise on the Tory turmoil should be a cause for concern and certainly raises question about the red team’s leadership.

We are a long way from Corbyn’s Glastonbury hubris in late June when he was telling people he’d be PM by Christmas.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



