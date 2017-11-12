If a self confessed pussy grabber can win Alabama then so should Roy Moore.

Up to a few days ago it seemed the most exciting thing in the Alabama senate race would be the Republican primary, which culminated with the Donald Trump endorsed candidate Luther Strange was defeated by Roy Moore, then a story broke earlier on this week when a woman accused Roy Moore of initiating sexual conduct with her when she was 14 years old and he was 32.

A few days ago prior to the scandal, Roy Moore was leading his Democrat opponent by 11 points in the polls, however the latest poll has the race tied, now it might be tempting to back Doug Jones to win the race next month, especially given the results across the America in the past week, but I’m not tempted at those odds.

In fact I’m tempted to back Moore to win, given the hyper-partisan state of America, it was unsurprising that some Republicans came out to defend Roy Moore using some quite unholy defences.

“Take Joseph and Mary,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told the Washington Examiner. “Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual.” A year ago, the self confessed pussy grabber Donald Trump won Alabama by nearly 28%, being what appears to be an appalling candidate with abominable political views this side of the pond with allegations of vile sexual conduct don’t seem to be a hindrance in the Yellowhammer state. I suspect Moore will win unless more allegations come to the fore, 4/7 on a Republican winning in Alabama looks pretty good all things considered, with it being 25 years since a Democrat won a senate seat in Alabama. Moore also appears to have the Russian troll farms backing him, which should help.

I’m still stuck on this all-American MAGA account putting the dollar sign *after* the 1,000. Fun fact: In Russian, the ruble sign (?) follows the value. In English, we put it *before* the listed amount. Easy to get confused when you’re juggling multiple languages, I suppose. pic.twitter.com/xy95EZvNoz — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 10, 2017

TSE



