This tweet epitomises why betting on Donald Trump related markets is so difficultNovember 12th, 2017
Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017
Kim Jong Un called Trump a "lunatic old man" who might start a "nuclear war."
Trump let "lunatic" and "nuclear war" slide and complained about "old." pic.twitter.com/UM6OlqYCOi
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 12, 2017
Given Donald Trump’s tweets today about wanting to be Kim Jong-un’s friend perhaps I should take this bet? Maybe if Paddy Power stuck another zero on the end. pic.twitter.com/GtDslCERQA
— TSE (@TSEofPB) November 12, 2017