Jacob Rees-Mogg: “I am not a modern man”

With all the focus on the Westminster sexual abuse scandal there has been a big change in the Conservative leadership betting. Jacob Rees-Mogg who is not and never has been a minister has now moved above a former Mayor of London and no Foreign Secretary, Mr Johnson, and just ahead of the Brexit Secretary Mr David Davis.

He’s also a father of six and back in July admitted that he’d never changed a nappy telling the Telegraph that he “is not a modern man”. Like David Cameron, the last male CON leader, he is an old-Etonian

He is extremely articulate and effective on TV much more so than any of the other possible contenders. If he put himself forward and got to the final two than he’d surely, stand a good chance in the members’ postal ballot.

Mike Smithson

