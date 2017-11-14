Ex-UKIP leader and QuestionTime regular, Nigel Farage just lost £100k libel legal battle after calling anti racist group 'violent' https://t.co/2m5HopfWMb — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) November 14, 2017

But the former UKIP boss denies that he lost even though he withdrew the comments

The political legal story today is Nigel Farage agreeing to withdraw offensive comments about anti-racist group Hope not Hate.

The action had been brought against him following an appeal for funds which saw 16,000 people make donations.

In a statement laid before the court Farage said “Having now considered the position further I am happy to acknowledge that Hope Not Hate does not tolerate or pursue violent or undemocratic behaviour.”

Later Farage denied that he’d lost the case. “I am very surprised at Hope Not Hate’s announcement today that they have won their legal case against me. Some victory! Their statement today is thoroughly disingenuous.”

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



