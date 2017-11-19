A not very happy finish for Damian Green's career could see Lord Hague brought back. Every female Tory PM needs a Willie. Though he's not keen. https://t.co/6AHYfOkpkt pic.twitter.com/EzndXbtCST — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 19, 2017

Damian Green’s political career facing a sticky & messy end because of porn on his computer. https://t.co/q7QbMhuyYw pic.twitter.com/zqEdJRbw3t — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 19, 2017

William Hill are offering 7/2 on Damian Green as being next out of the cabinet, with Mrs May making preparations for Green’s departure, it seems like a wise bet, but one I’ll be sitting out, having been burnt in this market ever since successfully tipping Maria Miller’s departure back in 2014.

Green’s position has become less secure since he appeared in recent days to resile from his opening position that there was no porn on his computer.

The other interesting aspect of this story is that Lord Hague doesn’t want to take up Mrs May’s offer, which would have a major impact on how this government operates were Green to depart, June 2017 to November 2017 might be the ‘high point’ of the competency of The Second May Ministry were Mrs May not be able to get a deputy that she trusts as much as her university coeval Damian Green.

TSE



