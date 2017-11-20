Tonight’s Brexit related newsNovember 20th, 2017
NEW: Electoral Commission launches fresh inquiry into whether Vote Leave, Darren Grimes & Veterans for Britain broke campaign rules in EU ref.
Watchdog says it has "reasonable grounds" to believe offence has been committed in light of new info.
— Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) November 20, 2017
I understand crucial cabinet sub-committee moves government towards offering circa £40bn as divorce bill if rest of EU ready to move talks to trade in December
— Robert Peston (@Peston) November 20, 2017
Perhaps more important, that cabinet sub committee concedes European Court of Justice could have role in enforcing rights of 3m EU migrants in Britain after Brexit. This will be seen by EU as big shift by UK, but more ardent Brexiteers will hate.
— Robert Peston (@Peston) November 20, 2017
Big government shift on divorce bill and future role of European Court of Justice. What does it mean? https://t.co/678mU0b3QB
— Robert Peston (@Peston) November 20, 2017
Angela Merkel’s failure to form a government is bad news for Theresa May https://t.co/YuxXXnUIt7 pic.twitter.com/P2NXspQU7x
— Bloomberg (@business) November 20, 2017