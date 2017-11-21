In news that will shock most punters, Paddy Power become the first and only bookmaker to have some Robert Mugabe related bets in light of the recent attempted coup d’état in Zimbabwe.

My initial reaction to these markets is this is a market that you’d rather be the bookie than the punter, however if Mugabe does manage to cling on to power, then that 30/1 Grace Mugabe to be Robert Mugabe’s successor might be a coup de grâce for Paddy Power, but a very small stake might be prudent.

As for the second market, given the wording, it’s a market I wouldn’t touch with somebody else’s barge poll, but if you have any tips, feel free to share them.

TSE



