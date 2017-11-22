#Budget2017 key points: ?Blue tie was odds-on, costs Ladbrokes money.

?Chancellor uses loads of BuzzwordBingo phrases, costs Ladbrokes money.

?Chancellor says "Economicky" at 16/1, costs Ladbrokes money.

?Ladbrokes Political desk's Christmas Party cancelled. ?? — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) November 22, 2017





Looking to recoup their losses from their disastrous buzzword bingo market Ladbrokes have put up a couple of new markets.

The 6/4 on Philip Hammond looks good as budget seems to be received across the Tory party, but that includes praise from John Redwood, which makes me doubt that long term this budget will be well received, the golden rule for budgets is that budgets applauded on the day, usually unravel shortly thereafter.

Coupled with the general uncertainty about Mrs May, the odds are a bit too skinny for me, I suspect a new PM will want to have their own Chancellor in place.

The second bet I’m going to back, what struck me in recent days is the lack of full blown opprobrium aimed at Kezia Dugdale by the SNP over her appearance in ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ and not focusing on her constituents.

It is well known that her partner is an SNP MSP, Jenny Gilruth, and well love does conquer all, I wonder if a defection is on the cards, I’d stake more if the bet allowed a defection in 2018. I’m probably reading too much into these tweets from a Scottish journalist and a Tory MSP from a few days ago.

Finding the SNP's silence on Kez's Oz trip really interesting ? — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) November 19, 2017

Yeah, it is almost like that — Paul Hutcheon (@paulhutcheon) November 19, 2017

TSE



