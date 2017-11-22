Which will be in better shape this time tomorrow, Philip Hammond’s Budget or England’s Ashes defence? — James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) November 22, 2017

Is Hammond or McDonnell best for the country? Over two thirds don't know. With #Budget2017 just about to start, it's fair to say neither the Chancellor nor the Shadow Chancellor are winning the battle for public opinion – even among their own voters. pic.twitter.com/6X94JVnHn9 — Joe Twyman (@JoeTwyman) November 22, 2017

Usually budgets have problems after they’ve been delivered, but you get the feeling that this will be Philip Hammond’s last budget, only 16 months after becoming Chancellor, those YouGov figures are quite damning for Philip Hammond, no wonder Ladbrokes have a next Chancellor market up.

I'm taking the 8/1 on Jeremy Hunt as next Chancellor that @LadPolitics are offering.It might pay out very soon. https://t.co/L8t10u8eW2 pic.twitter.com/4Fs66Ps7IH — TSE (@TSEofPB) November 22, 2017



