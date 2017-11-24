Perth City South on Perth and Kinross (Con defence)

First Preferences: Con 1,734 (31% +6% on last time), Lab 314 (6% unchanged on last time), Lib Dem 1,597 (29% -6% on last time), Green 102 (2% -1% on last time), Ind 25 (0% -4% on last time), SNP 1,780 (32% +6% on last time)

SNP lead of 46 (1%) with no swing between Con and SNP (6% swing from Lib Dem to SNP)

Conservative HOLD elected on sixth count

Rutherglen Central and North on South Lanarkshire (Lab defence)

First Preferences: Con 368 (12% -4% on last time), Lab 1,173 (38% +7% on last time), Lib Dem 554 (18% +9% on last time), UKIP 28 (1%, no candidate last time), Green 88 (3% -1% on last time), SNP 836 (27% -12% on last time)

Lab lead of 337 (11%) on a swing of 9.5% from SNP to Lab

Labour HOLD elected on fifth count

Parkfield and Oxbridge on Stockton on Tees (Lab defence)

Result: Con 409 (31% +4% on last time), Lab 727 (55% +9% on last time), Lib Dem 37 (3% -2% on last time), Ind 156 (12% unchanged on last time) (No Green candidate this time -8%, No other party candidates this time -2%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 318 (24%) on a swing of 2.5% from Con to Lab

Wakefield East on Wakefield (Lab defence)

Result: Con 933 (41% +12% on last time), Lab 1,118 (50% +7% on last time), Lib Dem 46 (2% no candidate last time), Yorkshire Party 156 (7%, no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -22%, no Green candidate this time -5%, no other party candidates this time -1%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 185 (9%) on a swing of 2.5% from Con to Lab

Eyres Monsell on Leicester (Lab defence)

Result: Con 170 (16% -2% on last time), Lab 556 (53% +10% on last time), Lib Dem 320 (31% +24% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -26%, No Green candidate this time -6%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 236 (22%) on a notional swing of 18% from UKIP to Lab (7% from Lab to Lib Dem)

Bryncoch South on Neath and Port Talbot (Plaid defence)

Result: Con 105 (10% -9% on last time), Lab 306 (29% +5% on last time), Lib Dem 92 (9% +4% on last time), UKIP 33 (3% no candidate last time), Plaid 525 (49% +4% on last time) (No Green candiate this time -6%)

Plaid Cymru HOLD with a majority of 219 (20%) on a swing of 0.5% from Plaid to Lab

Bishop’s Frome and Cradley on Herefordshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 299 (29% -40% on last time), Lab 19 (2% no candidate last time), Lib Dem 251 (24% no candidate last time), Green 471 (45% +14% on last time)

Green GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 172 (16%) on a swing of 27% from Con to Green

Chalford on Stroud (Con defence)

Result: Con 751 (45% +13% on last time), Lab 421 (25% -3% on last time), Lib Dem 146 (9% no candidate last time), Green 342 (21% -7% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -13%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 330 (20%) on a swing of 8% from Lab to Con (10% from Green to Con)

Grumbolds Ash with Avening on Cotswold (Con defence)

Result: Con 420 (65% -6% on last time), Lab 93 (14% no candidate last time), Lib Dem 136 (21% -8% on last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 284 (44%) on a swing of 1% from Lib Dem to Con

St. Margaret’s at Cliffe on Dover (Con defence)

Result: Con 750 (70% +17% on last time), Lab 314 (30% +8% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -25%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 436 (40%) on a swing of 4.5% from Lab to Con

Harry Hayfield



